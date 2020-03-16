ALLARD, Janet Mary:
Passed away peacefully on Thursday, 12 March 2020, at Mary Potter Hospice, surrounded by her family. Much loved wife of John. Beloved mother of Kat, Dave and Mike and Ma to Nick, Zoë and Pip. Adored Grandma to Carina and Connie. Janet will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by all her family and friends in New Zealand and the UK. Heartfelt thanks to the staff of the hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations in Janet's memory to Mary Potter Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service or visit marypotter.org.nz/support-us/donations/. Messages to Janet's family may be left on her online tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted to 4 Moorefield Road, Johnsonville 6037. A service for Janet will be held at Guardian Funeral Home, 4 Moorefield Road, Johnsonville, Wellington, on Friday, 20 March 2020, at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 16, 2020