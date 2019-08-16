POETSCH, Jane Anne:
Of Levin (Retired Teacher) On 13 August 2019 at Palmerston North Hospital. Aged 79 years. Beloved wife of the late Richard Leopold Poetsch, and loved mother of Marisa and Michael. Much loved Grandma of Terina, Vaughn, Jade, Kyra, Brannen, Khian, and Brianna. A tribute to Jane may be left on her page at www.tributes.co.nz Jane will lie at Tukorehe Marae, Kuku, until her service at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Bath Street, Levin, on Monday 19 August 2019 at 11.00am, followed by burial at Te Rau O Te Aroha Urupa, at Kuku.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 16, 2019