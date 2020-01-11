CHERRY,
Jane Marion (nee Cameron):
Peacefully at home on January 9, 2020. Dearly loved wife of Ian, and loved mother of Sarah, Rebekah, Annah, Tayla, Rachael, Damian and Matthew. Loved daughter of Kere and the late Ian Cameron, and loved sister of Ross and Craig Cameron. A service to celebrate Jane's life will be held at Crestwood, 615 Heretaunga Street East, on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. Special thanks to the doctors and nurses at Cranford Hospice and Hawke's Bay Regional Hospital. Messages can be mailed to the Cherry family, C/- Tong and Peryer, PO Box 967, Hastings.
Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 11, 2020