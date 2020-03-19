Jane AUTON

Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
11:45 a.m.
All Saints Church
AUTON, Jane Charlotte:
Jane died suddenly on Tuesday, 17 March 2020, at Ruby House, Hohepa Homes, aged 59. Dearly beloved daughter of Elizabeth and Gerald (Palmerston North). Much loved sister of Jonathan and Robyn (Christchurch) (her legal guardians), sister of Matthew (Lower Hutt), and aunt of Virginia (Wellington). A valued resident of the Hohepa Community.
A Celebration of Jane's life will be held at All Saints Church, Taradale, on Friday, March 20, at 11.45am, followed by private cremation.

