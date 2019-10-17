Guest Book View Sign Service Information Gee & Hickton Funeral directors 1 Cornwall Street Wellington , Wellington 045663103 Death Notice



1954 - 2019

On October 13, 2019, determined and brave Jan passed away peacefully. Truly loved sister and friend of Cheryl, and adored aunty of Alicia. Devoted daughter of the late Joyce and Graham. Cheryl and Alicia will miss you so much but have so many amazing memories to hold on to forever. Thank you to the doctors and nurses at Te Omanga Hospice and to the district nurses who visited Jan at home. A special thank you to Dr Andrew Dicks of Manuka Health Centre. Your empathetic and caring nature had a huge impact on Jan. Jan's service will be held on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 10.30am at Ss Peter and Paul's Catholic Church, Knights Road, Lower Hutt, and thereafter private cremation at Akatarawa. At Jan's request, please bring a bunch of flowers from your garden to lay on her casket. A further gathering for family and friends will take place at the Silverstream Retreat, Reynolds Bach Drive, Silverstream, on Tuesday evening (October 22) between 6.00pm and 9.00pm. We would love to see you there.







STROOBANT, Jan Marie:1954 - 2019On October 13, 2019, determined and brave Jan passed away peacefully. Truly loved sister and friend of Cheryl, and adored aunty of Alicia. Devoted daughter of the late Joyce and Graham. Cheryl and Alicia will miss you so much but have so many amazing memories to hold on to forever. Thank you to the doctors and nurses at Te Omanga Hospice and to the district nurses who visited Jan at home. A special thank you to Dr Andrew Dicks of Manuka Health Centre. Your empathetic and caring nature had a huge impact on Jan. Jan's service will be held on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 10.30am at Ss Peter and Paul's Catholic Church, Knights Road, Lower Hutt, and thereafter private cremation at Akatarawa. At Jan's request, please bring a bunch of flowers from your garden to lay on her casket. A further gathering for family and friends will take place at the Silverstream Retreat, Reynolds Bach Drive, Silverstream, on Tuesday evening (October 22) between 6.00pm and 9.00pm. We would love to see you there. Published in Dominion Post from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Dominion Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers