HOEKSMA, Jan:
On 27 October 2019, in Paraparaumu, aged 79. Most dearly loved husband and best friend (Jantje Pantje Kevertje) of Gwen; respected and loving Pap of Peet & Annalisa and Carolyn & Adam; cherished Opa of William, Olivia and Jorja. The family wish to sincerely thank the staff in the Matai Wing at Seven Oaks (Kapiti Retirement Trust) for their loving care of Jan during this time. Messages to 'the Hoeksma family' may be posted c/- PO Box 723, Paraparaumu 5254. In accordance with Jan's wishes, a private service has occurred. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Matai Wing, Seven Oaks, would be much appreciated.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 2, 2019