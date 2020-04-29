CROSS,
Jan Catherine (nee Kerr):
Passed away peacefully at Arohanui Hospice on April 24th, 2020, aged 71. Dearly loved wife of Barry. Beloved sister of Marilyn. Devoted and loving mother to Regan and Amy, much loved mother-in-law of Rebecca and Dan. Adored Gaga to Lucas, Thomas, Sam, Blake and Toby. A small family service and cremation was held on 28 April 2020. The family would like to advise that a celebration of Jan's life will be held at a later date. Messages to the Cross family c/- Harvey Bowler Funeral Services, 284 Oxford Street, Levin 5510.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 29, 2020