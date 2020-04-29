Jan CROSS

Guest Book
  • "Barry and family So sorry to hear that Jan has left us. We..."
  • "To Barry and family, Our thoughts are with you at this..."
    - Roger Menzies
  • " To Barry and family Our thoughts are with you at this sad..."
  • "Thinking of you at this time.. kindest thoughts from Bryan..."
    - Bryan Foster
  • "Saddened to hear of Jans passing, our thoughts are with you..."
    - Ray Foster
Service Information
Harvey-Bowler Funeral Services Ltd
284 Oxford St
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
063682954
Death Notice

CROSS,
Jan Catherine (nee Kerr):
Passed away peacefully at Arohanui Hospice on April 24th, 2020, aged 71. Dearly loved wife of Barry. Beloved sister of Marilyn. Devoted and loving mother to Regan and Amy, much loved mother-in-law of Rebecca and Dan. Adored Gaga to Lucas, Thomas, Sam, Blake and Toby. A small family service and cremation was held on 28 April 2020. The family would like to advise that a celebration of Jan's life will be held at a later date. Messages to the Cross family c/- Harvey Bowler Funeral Services, 284 Oxford Street, Levin 5510.

logo
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 29, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.