Jamiela O'CONNELL-BEVINS (2000 - 2020)
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
1:00 p.m.
the family home
25 Chester Street
Levin
Death Notice

O'CONNELL-BEVINS, Jamiela Lyn:
24 October 2000 -
15 March 2020
Beloved daughter, grand- daughter, big sister, niece, cousin, aunty, loving partner, supporter, and friend to many! Daughter of Carol and Luke. Big sister to Mason, Lenix, Kruz and Baby Carol. Dearly loved granddaughter of Colin and Lyn. Loved niece of Gary and Emma. Cousin and best friend of Caleb and Miracle, beautiful big cousin of Oakley, Myah and Vadah. A service will be held at the family home 25 Chester Street, Levin, on Friday 20th March at 1.00pm.

Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 19, 2020
