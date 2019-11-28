Jamie BOYD

Death Notice

BOYD, Jamie Trevor:
Passed away suddenly on 22 November 2019, aged 38 years. A devoted daddy to Sienna, and Taylor. A loved son to the late Wayne, and Sandra. Jamie will be missed by his friends and extended family. A funeral service for Jamie will be held at the Whenua Tapu Crematorium Chapel, Airlie Road, Pukerua Bay, on Friday, 29 November, commencing at 11.00am. In lieu of flowers, donations towards Jamie's funeral expenses would be greatly appreciated, and may be left at the service.

Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 28, 2019
