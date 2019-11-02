James WATSON

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James WATSON.
Death Notice

WATSON, James David:
Of Levin. Passed away peacefully at Horowhenua Masonic Hospital, Levin, on Thursday 31st October 2019, aged 85 years. Dearly loved husband of Rosemary. Loved father, father-in-law & stepfather of Joss & John, James & Clare, Laurie & Gary (dec), David & Deidre, Kelvin Christine & Barry, and Paul & Cherith. Loved Grandad, Great-Grandad, brother, uncle and friend to many, especially Rob. A celebration of Jim's life will be held at The Funeral Home, 545 Queen St, Levin, on Tuesday 5th November 2019, at 11.00am, followed by private cremation.

logo
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 2, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.