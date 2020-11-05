STUART,
James Marshall (Jim):
17.07.1946 - 3.11.2020
Passed away peacefully at the Special Care Unit at Charles Fleming Retirement Village, Waikanae, on Tuesday 3 November, aged 74. Eldest son of Jim and Cecilia Stuart (dec) of Gisborne. Loved and cherished husband of Caroline. Loved and respected father of Andrew & Rebecca (UK), Cameron & Claire (UK), and David & Natasha (Wgtn), and former husband to Sherryn. Sadly missed by his stepchildren Michael, Helen, Joanna and Andrew. He was Poppa Jim to 6 grandchildren and 7 step-grandchildren. Much loved brother of Marjorie Shaw, Elaine Richardson and Neil Stuart (dec), and loved by all his nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the wonderful staff of Charles Fleming Care Centre. A service to celebrate Jim's life will be held at the Funeral Home Chapel, 9-11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, on Monday 9 November 2020, at 11.00am, followed by a private family interment at Awa Tapu Cemetery. For those unable to attend, the service will be streamed live via the Kapiti Coast Funeral Home website. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Dementia Wellington.
www.dementiawellington.org.nz/donate.
Published in Dominion Post from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2020