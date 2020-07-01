STEVENS, James
Edwin Russell (Russell):
Of Johnsonville. Peacefully with loved ones present at Longview Home, Tawa, on the evening of 28 June 2020. Loved husband of Margaret and father to Dominic, Camilla, and Charlotte. Eldest brother of Gary, Warren, Dale, and Grant. A long-time tutor at Wellington Polytechnic/Massey University, and an enthusiast for the NZ outdoors; completing 27 canoeing trips on the Whanganui River. Gratefully remembered as a "lend a hand to all". A funeral for Russell will be held at the Tawa Union Church, 6 Elena Place, Tawa, on Friday 3 July 2020 at 11.00am. A visitation for Russell will be held in the church from 10.00am. All enquiries please to 0800 333 309.
Rest in peace
Published in Dominion Post on July 1, 2020