SPIERS,
James Frederick (Jim):
Jim died on 22nd September, at Charles Fleming Retirement Village, three days before his 92nd birthday. Jim was the only son of Kori and Muriel (Tootie) Spiers. Jim continued farming at Te Horo until 2015. Stalwart of the Rahui Rugby Club and Horowhenua Rugby Union. Loved brother of Hazel Dryburgh (Whitby), Judith Anne Slater (deceased), Gwen Orchard (deceased). Loved and respected uncle of his nieces, nephews and farm families. Jim's funeral will be held at Te Horo Community Hall, 54 School Road, Te Horo on Monday 30th September at 10.00am. BYO (short) stories about Jim. Jim was a strong supporter of St John's Ambulance, so, in lieu of flowers, please consider leaving a donation at his service to support their work in rural and sporting communities. All messages to [email protected]
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home
NZIFH FDANZ
04 2985168
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 25, 2019