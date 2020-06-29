ROSS,
James Alexander (Jim): QSO
Passed away peacefully on Sunday 28 June 2020 after a short illness. Much loved father to Ann and Ruth. Much loved father-in-law to Paul and Vinod. Brother of Barbara Goodman, uncle to Jennifer, Alison, and Susan. Brother-in-law to Terry. Much loved patriarch of his extended family of Vino, Usha, Meena, Steve, Nilesh, Sonal, Esha, Nirvisha and Shawn. Brother to Bhani. Funeral will be held at Waikanae Funeral Home on Wednesday 1 July 2020 at 2.00pm. No flowers please. Donations to Cancer Society.
Waikanae Funeral Home Ltd
FDANZ Tel 04 2936844
Published in Dominion Post on June 29, 2020