REYNISH,
James Stephen (Steve):
Service No 15924 Petty Officer RNZN. On October 7, 2020, peacefully in his sleep at Ultimate Care Lansdowne Court, Masterton, aged 81 years. Loved husband of the late Annie. Loved father of Dean, Rhonda (deceased), Paul, and Carmen, and granddad of his grandchildren. Loved brother of Patty, Jill, Shelagh, Doreen, Christine, Vivenne, and Mark. A private family farewell has been held in Masterton.
