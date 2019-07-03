READING,
James Edward (Jim):
Peacefully at Fergusson Rest Home; aged 97 years. Beloved husband of Alice (dec). Loved father of Brenda & Paul Domney, and Caroline & Lance Johnston. Beloved Grandad of Todd & Debbie (Canada), James, Jenny & Alan, and Kathy & Brad. Great-Grandad to Ashleigh, Alyssa, Sascha, Emma and Georgia. Thanks to the staff at Fergusson for their care of Jim. A service to celebrate the life of Jim will be held in Kingswood, cnr King and Cairo Streets, Upper Hutt, (Tomorrow) Thursday, July 4, at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation. Messages may be posted to the "Reading Family", C/- PO Box 30 127, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in Dominion Post on July 3, 2019