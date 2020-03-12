RATAPU, James Tamati:
Of Otaki. On Wednesday 11th March 2020 at Arohanui Hospice. Aged 56. Dearly loved partner of Maria. Loved Pàpà of Jesse, Jade, Jaime and Jasmine. Loved Koko of Te Whetu, Matiu-James and Archie the dog. Loved son of Takapuna Ratapu and Ruta Hetaraka (dec). Much loved brother of Lesley, Linda, Karen, Gael, Dawn, John (dec), Dean. Uncle and cousin to all his whanau. A service for James will be held at the Aorangi Marae, Aorangi Road, Feilding, on Saturday 14th March 2020 at 11.00am.
E te kuku o te manawa.
He aroha mutunga kore.
Messages to the Ratapu family, C/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 12, 2020