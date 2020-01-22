James O'CONNOR

Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033599018
Rosary
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
5:30 p.m.
St Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
380 Innes Road
Mairehau
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:30 a.m.
St Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
380 Innes Road
Mairehau
Death Notice

O'CONNOR,
James Michael (Jim):
On January 18, 2020, unexpectedly, but peacefully at home, aged 85 years. Dearly loved brother of the late Maurice, Martin, Dennis, Joseph, and Kevin O'Connor, brother-in-law of Peggy, and Pauline (deceased), and loved uncle of Anne, Joan, Kevin (deceased), Ruth, Rachel, and Radiene. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Jim O'Connor, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 380 Innes Road, Mairehau, Christchurch, on Friday, January 24, at 10.30am, followed by interment at Ruru Lawn Cemetery. Recitation of the Rosary will be held in the Church on Thursday, January 23, at 5.30pm.

Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 22, 2020
