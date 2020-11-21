James NICOL

Service Information
Memorial service
Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Otaki and districts RSA clubrooms
9 Raukawa Street,
Otaki
Death Notice

NICOL, James (Jim):
Of Otaki. Peacefully at the Levin Home (War Veteran's), on Thursday 19th November 2020, aged 91 years. Son of the late Gavin and Olive Nicol. Loved brother of Elizabeth (Bett) and Bruce Maddock (Levin) and the late Rosa, Errol and their families. Messages please to Nicol family C/- 284 Oxford Street, Levin 5510. A memorial service for Jim will be held at the Otaki and districts RSA clubrooms, 9 Raukawa Street, Otaki, on Wednesday 25th November, at 2.00pm.

Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 21, 2020
