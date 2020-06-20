MULHOLLAND,
James Graham
('Graham', 'Big G', 'Tin Man'):
Passed away quickly at Wellington Regional Hospital on 18th June with family at his side, 75 years young. Dearly loved husband of Paddy; father of Jonnette, Brett, Deana, Nicky, Jemma, John & Daisy, and granddad to thirteen proud and lucky grandchildren.
The coolest granddad in the world will be so sadly missed by all.
Messages and tributes to 'the Mulholland family' may be left in Graham's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. Graham's funeral service will be held at The Cockburn Street Chapel, Corner of Cockburn Street and Onepu Road, Kilbirnie, Wellington on Monday 22nd June 2020 at 2.00pm. Thereafter a private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on June 20, 2020