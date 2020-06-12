MOIR, James (Jim):
Service No. 205256 SGT NZ Army, WWCT, WWII. On 10 June 2020, peacefully at home, aged 97 years. Much loved husband of the late Marie, father of Victoria, Janene, Jamie and Depak who is like a son to Jim. Father-in-law to Pete, Steve and Sue, and grandfather to 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Special thanks to the staff of Mary Potter Hospice, Veterans Affairs and Healthcare NZ Community Health. Messages for the Moir family may be sent c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie, or left in Jim's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz A service to celebrate Jim's life will be held at St Paul's Lutheran Church, King Street, Newtown, on Monday 15 June 2020, at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post from June 12 to June 13, 2020