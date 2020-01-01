MEPSTED,
James Charles George
(Jim):
Passed away on 30 December 2019 aged 92, two days before his 73rd wedding anniversary to his beloved and loving wife Jean. Much loved father and father-in-law of Rosemary and Keith. Grandfather and grandfather-in-law of Andrew and Kate, Simon and Nadine. Great-grandfather to Leo, Leanna, Renee and Fletcher. Sadly missed and remembered by all but thankfully at peace after a short illness. Many thanks to all Malvina Major staff for their loving care. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to his favourite charity, Mary Potter Hospice, and may be left at the service. Jim's funeral service will be held at St. John's Church, Bassett Road, Johnsonville, on 6 January 2020 at 12pm followed by a private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post from Jan. 1 to Jan. 4, 2020