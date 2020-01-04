MENDOZA,
James Ozander Arboleda:
Passed away on 7 December 2019, aged 47 years. James is survived by his partner Catherine, his son Yzach, his parents Alexander and Florida, and sister Charisma.
Rest in peace
Requiem Mass will be celebrated for James in the Church of St Anne, 22 Emmett Street, Newtown, Wellington, on Monday, 6 January 2020, commencing at 11.00am. Visitations for James are available between 11.00am and 1.00pm at Ninness Funeral Home, 17 Kenepuru Drive, Porirua, on Saturday, 4 January, and between 7.00pm and 9.00pm at the Church on the evening of Sunday, 5 January. Messages for "The family of James Mendoza" can be sent c/- PO Box 50 347, Porirua 5240.
Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 4, 2020