McROBERTS, James:
Passed away peacefully at Harbourview Rest Home on 25 July 2019, aged 87 years. Loving father of Adrian. Father-in law to Susan and grandfather to Liam, Gemma and Shaun. Friend to Ry Nak, and nephew to Barry and Marion. Sincere thanks to all the doctors and nurses at Wellington and Kenepuru Hospitals for their care.
Thus resign'd and quiet, creep to the bed of lasting sleep.
- Robert Burns.
A Memorial Service for James will be held in the Whenua Tapu Chapel, Airlie Road, Pukerua Bay, on Saturday, 10 August 2019, commencing at 10.00am. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be left at the service.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 7, 2019