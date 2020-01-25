McNUTT,
James Russell (Jim):
Aged 53, peacefully, surrounded by family on Sunday, January 19, at Mary Potter Hospice. Dearly loved husband of Ruth, and loving dad to Adam and Erina. Dearly loved son of June and the late Jim, loved brother of Sharon and brother-in-law of John (all of Scotland). At Jim's request a private service has been held. A celebration of Jim's life will be held on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at 10.30am, at Ngaio Scout Hall, 30 Waikowhai Street, Ngaio. In lieu of flowers donations to Wellington Free Ambulance or Mary Potter Hospice would be appreciated. Messages to Jolliff/McNutt Family, c/- PO Box 50-347, Porirua 5240.
Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 25, 2020