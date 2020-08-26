McLAUGHLAN, James Robin
(Jim, Jimmy, Kojak):
On 23rd August 2020, with Marilyn, James and Katrina by his side. Cherished, deeply loved husband and best friend of his wife of 49 years, Marilyn. He will be so missed by his loving son and best mate James and his adored daughter Katrina. Jim's four Grandies; Zene, Roman, Sabine and Grayson will always remember the precious years they had with their awesome Poppa. An extremely close family, heartbroken at losing this very special man. He will be sorely missed by his huge group of friends from the Police and insurance fraternities, rugby associates, and most of all, his lifelong mates. Messages for the McLaughlan family may be left in Jim's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz. Jim is at home with his family for close friends to visit until Thursday, 7.00pm. A Private Cremation will be held on Friday morning.
Published in Dominion Post from Aug. 26 to Aug. 28, 2020