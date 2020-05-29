McGINLEY, James Robert:
Peacefully at Summerset In The Sun on Tuesday 26 May 2020; aged 87 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Olive (formerly Frost, nee Pahl). Beloved step-father of Ruby Bastian (nee Frost), and Phillip Frost. Loved grandad of Korrina, Stephen, Kelly-Anne, and Natassia, and great-grandfather. A service to celebrate Jim's life will be held at Marsden House Funeral Home, 41 Nile Street East, Nelson, on Friday (today) 29 May at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. Jim's family would like to thank the staff at Summerset In The Sun for their genuine care and support to Jim. Communications to Ruby on 021 143 1150 or [email protected]
Published in Dominion Post on May 29, 2020