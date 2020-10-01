James LUDLAM

Service Information
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 2, 2020
11:00 a.m.
The Cockburn Street Chapel
cnr Cockburn Street and Onepu Road
Kilbirnie
Interment
Friday, Oct. 2, 2020
3:00 p.m.
Avenue Cemetery
Avenue North Road
Levin
Death Notice

LUDLAM, James (Jim):
Passed away peacefully on 29th September 2020 at Ultimate Care Poneke House, Hataitai, aged 89 years. Dearly loved son of the late Albert and Lillian. Loved brother of Beryl, Brian (deceased) and Esther, and uncle of Brent, Caroline and Michelle. Greatly esteemed and highly respected by many. Our sincere thanks to the staff of Poneke House for their kindly care for Jim. Messages to 'the Ludlam family' may be left in Jim's tribute book at
www.tributes.co.nz. A Funeral Service for Jim will be held at The Cockburn Street Chapel, cnr Cockburn Street and Onepu Road, Kilbirnie, on Friday 2nd October 2020 at 11.00am, followed by an interment at the Avenue Cemetery, Avenue North Road, Levin, at 3.00pm.

Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 1, 2020
