LOPA, James:
Passed away peacefully on Friday, 24th July 2020, surrounded by family. Dearly loved son of Ta'ase and the late Seutilau Lopa. Loved by all his siblings, nephews, nieces and extended family. The family service will be held in Pahina O Tokelau, 13 Kivell Street, Porirua, on Thursday 30th July, at 6.00pm. His funeral service will be held in the same church on Friday 31st July, at 11.00am, followed by burial in Whenua Tapu Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post on July 28, 2020