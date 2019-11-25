LAIDLAW,
James Cunningham (Jim):
On 22 November 2019, Jim took his last trip and has left us with his legacy of love and memories. We will miss him and treasure all that he has given to us. Much loved husband of Valda Mary (dec), special friend of Alison (dec), father and father-in-law of Jen & Philip, Annie & Peter and Gavin & Julia. Much loved grandpa of Matt, Craig & Becka, Cairan & Merissa, Drew & Pei Yu, Peter & Laura and Kate. Adored great-grandpa Jim of Freddie.
We have lost a good man and he lives on in our memories.
Many thanks to Shona McFarlane staff for their friendship and care. No flowers please. Donations to Te Omanga Hospice would be appreciated. A celebration of Jim's life will be held at Cornwall Manor, cnr Cornwall Street and Knights Road, Lower Hutt, on Wednesday 27 November 2019 at 11.00am. All messages to "the Laidlaw family" C/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 25, 2019