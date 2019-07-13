KEOGH,
James Joseph (Jim):
Retired Police Officer aged 82 died after a short struggle with cancer on Wednesday, July 11, 2019 with his family at his side at Robina Palliative Care Unit on the Gold Coast Australia. Beloved husband to Dawn (deceased), father and father-in-law to Anne-Marie & Brian, John & Petula, Janeen & Simon and James & Ryoko. Beloved grandfather to Lisa, Lauren, Josh, Sean and Samantha. Loved brother to Margaret, Bill, Pat, Betty and Noel. A funeral service will be held at 12.30pm on July 17, at Sommerville Chapel, 129 Broadbeach Road, Nerang, Gold Coast followed by burial at Mudgeeraba Cemetery, 307 Mudgeeraba Road, Mudgeeraba at 1.30pm.
Published in Dominion Post on July 13, 2019