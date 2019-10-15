James HONEYMAN

Guest Book
  • "My sincere sympathy to you all at this sad time in your..."
    - Lesley Pollock
Death Notice

HONEYMAN,
James John (Jim):
On 13th October 2019, aged 90 years. Cherished husband of Lenore; treasured father and father-in-law of Debra and Craig & Karen. Proud grandad of Jordan and Alyx. Messages to 'the Honeyman family' may be posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie, Wellington 6241. A service to celebrate the life of Jim will be held at the Poneke Football Club (The Hub), 49 Kilbirnie Cres, Kilbirnie, on Thursday 17th October at 11.00am, thereafter private cremation.

logo
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 15, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.