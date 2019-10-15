HONEYMAN,
James John (Jim):
On 13th October 2019, aged 90 years. Cherished husband of Lenore; treasured father and father-in-law of Debra and Craig & Karen. Proud grandad of Jordan and Alyx. Messages to 'the Honeyman family' may be posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie, Wellington 6241. A service to celebrate the life of Jim will be held at the Poneke Football Club (The Hub), 49 Kilbirnie Cres, Kilbirnie, on Thursday 17th October at 11.00am, thereafter private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 15, 2019