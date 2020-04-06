Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



James Harold (Jim):

Died peacefully at Summerset on the Ranges in Levin surrounded by his loving family on 3rd April 2020, aged 90 years. Dearly loved husband and soulmate for 68 years of Grace, and adored father of Tania, Donna and Brian, Michael, and Erica and Shane and our sister-in-law Michelle. Idolised and cherished by his grandchildren Nathan, Erica and Patrick, Kiri, John and Tracy, Moana and Lawrence, Carlina and Yoni, Michelle and Adam, Sam and Olivia, and Emma and Kate. Loved great-granddad of Paikea, Amani, Tyrone and Stacia, Liam and Mahi, Nikau and Kat, Kereama, Annaleigha and Ivan, Quayla and Hapi, Ashton, Nisha, Kaea., Kayla, Ashley, Addison and Isla. Special great-great-granddad to Jaeda, Carter, Xavier, Ava and Gracen. Dearly loved brother of Tom and the late Dorothy, and the late William and Nita, Jean and Neil and Joyce, and his many nieces and nephews. A very special thank you to the caring staff of Summerset on the Ranges who looked after Jim for over 2 years. Due to the current arrangements around funeral services, a private service will be held on Monday 6th of April 2020 with our "bubble". We appreciate anyone who wants to support the family to watch streaming of the service for whanau and friends to share the celebration of dad's life if they wish: The live-streaming will begin at 1.00pm, and will be available for delayed viewing at

http://www.ustream.tv/channel/J6L5B2wTnDA







