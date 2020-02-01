James GREGORY

Death Notice

GREGORY,
James Brian (Brian):
Of Linden. Passed away peacefully at Wellington Hospital on 24 January 2020, aged 87 years. Eldest son to the late Edna and Eric Gregory. Much loved brother and brother-in-law to John and Helen, Anne and Alan. A much loved uncle to the Raven family. The family would like to express their sincere thanks to the staff at Kenepuru and Wellington Hospitals for their care of Brian. In accordance with Brian's wishes, a private cremation has been held.

Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 1, 2020
