GIBSON,
James Alexander (Sandy):
On June 12, 2020, peacefully surrounded by his loving family, aged 75 years. Dearly loved husband of Jos. Loved father and father-in-law of Jen and Marcel, Gill and Matt, Peter and Claire. Adored Poppa of Lucy and Lily. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Barb and John. A service to celebrate Sandy's life will be held at the All Saints Chapel Purewa Crematorium, St Johns Road, Meadowbank, Auckland, on Friday, June 19, at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers donations to the Centre for Brain Research, at University of Auckland; donations can be made by direct debit to: 02-0159-0414088-00 reference CBR Parkinsons, would be appreciated. All communications to the Gibson Family c/- PO Box 56013, Dominion Road, Auckland.
Published in Dominion Post on June 15, 2020