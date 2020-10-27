GARNER, James Leslie:
On Sunday 18 October 2020 in Hospice Whanganui, aged 91 years. Loved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Rosary for James will be held on Tuesday 3 November 2020 at 3.00pm at Dempsey & Forrest. A service to celebrate James life will be held at St Mary's Catholic Church, Guyton Street, Whanganui on Wednesday 4 November 2020 at 1.30pm followed by interment at the Aramoho Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice Whanganui would be greatly appreciated and can be left at the Service.
Dempsey & Forrest
Locally Owned
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 27, 2020