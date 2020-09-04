GALLAGHER,
James Joseph (Jim):
In loving memory of the amazing life and legacy of Jim, whose first anniversary occurs today, 4 September 2020. Dearly missed and always remembered by his wife Tina. Cherished and Loved Father and Father-in-Law of Elaine and Graham, Annie-Marie, Bernadette and Bernard, Owen, Cuchullain and Casey. Wonderful Granddad of Wynona, Finn and James Joseph. Gentle Great Granddad of Beatrix. We celebrate and treasure your memory today Jim.
We miss you, your stories, and your laughter so much.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 4, 2020