Regt. No. 103747 W.E.C.M.R. and NZ Engineers 3rd Div. 2nd NZEF, WWII. On November 8, 2020, peacefully, in the loving care of Woburn Rest Home, Waipukurau. Aged 99 years. Beloved husband of the late Janet, and dearly loved and respected father of Peter and Sharon, Tim and Sandra, and the late Jane Christine. Much loved grandad and great-grandad of Gareth, Kim, Hannah and Kobe; Greg, Nicola, Ali and Tyler; Nicki, Simon, Abi, Clara and Zoe; Sarah, Nick, Jakob, Ruben, Sienna and Cooper; Mark, Ashlee, Chase and Tilly; Kirsty, Justin, Lukas, Belle, Lulu and Roman; Rebekah, Warwick, Ruby and Charlie. A service to celebrate Jim's wonderful life will be held at "Stonehaven", 10 Peel Street, Waipukurau, on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. Messages to: PO Box 159, Waipukurau 4242.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 10, 2020
