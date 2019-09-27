James FARNAN

  • "Sincere condolences to al families Elva and Peter"
    - Elva Brown
Service Information
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home Ltd
9-11 Hinemoa St
Paraparaumu , Wellington
042985168
Death Notice

FARNAN, James Arthur:
B. 28.3.1927
Son of James Henry and Ethel May Oliver; took his first breath at Wellington Hospital and took his last breath on Wednesday 18th September 2019, at Wellington Hospital.
Husband to the late Noeline May (née Smith); Partner to the late Anne Brosnahan.
Father to Anthea, Peter, Barbara, Lester, Jennifer, Gerald, Roslynne and David.
Grandfather to Aleita, Rachelle; Steven, Leigh, Olivia; Tania, Kathryn, Kupa, Amanda; Patricia, James; Sarah, Thomas; Zari, Finn; Nick, Lynn.
Great-Grandfather to Claudia; Nikki, Jenaya, Grace, Daemin, Neisha, Bjorn, Devika; Kailani, Kobe, Kallin; Preston, Brody; Rhianna, Laura; Vada, Jade, Paige; Minaia; Maya, Knox.
Great-Great-Grandfather to Leonardo and Oliver.
James A Farnan enjoyed a Great Life and suffered a Good Death.
Please join us at 10.00am for a Requiem Mass today at Kapiti Coast Funeral Home, and the final farewell at the Awa Tapu Crematorium, Friday 27th September 2019.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 27, 2019
