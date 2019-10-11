DELLER, James Vivian:
Peacefully at Kandahar Home on 9th October 2019, aged 85. Loving husband of the late Josephine. Loving father and father-in-law of David & Karyn, Noeline & John, and Stephen. Loving grandfather of Amy and Laura; Rachel and Melissa; Alexandra, Giselle, Anita, Anaru, Elysia. James' family would like to thank his Kandahar family for all their love and support. A celebration of James' life will be held at The Village Chapel, 4-6 High Street, Kuripuni, Masterton, on Thursday 17th October 2019 at 2.00pm. Messages to PO Box 2035, Kuripuni, Masterton 5842.
Gary Pickering Funerals
NZIFH Masterton
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 11, 2019