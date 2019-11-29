CHIN, James Ying Pang:
Passed away peacefully after a short illness on 21st November 2019, aged 87 years, surrounded by his loving children. Dearly loved husband of the late Susan; loving father and father-in-law of Rita, Gwenda, Julie & David, Barry & Mei Yee, Colin and Yvonne, Jennie, Philip, Millie & Graeme, and Darrell & Sara; Much loved Grandfather of Theresa, Shelley, Jeremy, Madeleine, Karina, Charlotte, Jonathan and Jemma. In lieu of flowers, donations to Southern Suburbs Wellington Stroke Club would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 'the Chin family' can be placed in James' tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz above or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. A service for James will be held at the Cockburn Street Chapel, cnr Cockburn St & Onepu Rd, Kilbirnie, on Thursday 5th December, at 11.00am, thereafter interment at the Makara Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019