CHEW, James (Jim):
Peacefully at Mary Potter Hospice on 24th October 2019. At home in glory with the Lord Jesus Christ
'For me to live is Christ, to die is gain' Phil 1:21
Deeply missed by his beloved wife Selene; his siblings and siblings-in-law: Chin Hin and Anna, Ai-Lin and David (dec), Ernest and Aileen, Doreen and Paul, Eric and Woon-Chuan; his nephews, nieces, their spouses and children; his other relatives, and his many spiritual children and friends around the world. Messages and tributes can be placed in Jim's on-line tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted to PO Box 14-366 Kilbirnie, 6241. Special thanks to the nursing staff and doctors of Wellington Public Hospital and Mary Potter Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations may be left at the service for Mary Potter Hospice and Rhema Media. A service for Jim will be held at The Street Church, 9 Hania Street, Mount Victoria, Wellington on Friday 1st November 2019 at 1.00pm, thereafter private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post from Oct. 26 to Oct. 30, 2019