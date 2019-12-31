CASEY, James (Jimmy):

Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on 28 December 2019, aged 79 years. Originally of Wexford, Ireland; son of the late Margaret and William. Dearly loved husband of Kathleen. Devoted father to Gavin and Elizabeth. Grandfather to Amber, Maddison, Elodie and Theo, and father-in-law to Gerard and Janelle. Brother to Maureen and the late Tommy, and brother-in-law to Eddie. Jimmy was also an uncle and great-uncle to many nieces and nephews in NZ, Ireland and Wales. He will be deeply missed. A Requiem Mass will be held at the Church of St Peter and St Paul's, Johnsonville, on Friday 3 January at 12.00pm, followed by burial at Whenua Tapu Cemetery. A gathering of family and friends for a celebration of Jimmy's life and a bit of craic at the family home will follow. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations are made to Dementia Wellington. The family would like to thank the staff at Sprott House and Dr Hornabrook for their dedication to Jimmy's wellbeing in recent years.



