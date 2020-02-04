CARVER, James Anthony:
Passed away at home in Wanganui on 3rd February 2020, aged 77 years. Much loved friend and husband of Prue. Loved father of Gina, Derek, Ted, Tasha, and Bridgit, father-in-law to Pascal, Erin, and Pete. Adored Wikees to Sophie, Ella, Jack, Henry, Reagan, Isla, Will, Georgie, and Hugo. Family and friends are invited to attend a Service to celebrate James' life in the Wanganui Collegiate School Chapel, Liverpool Street, Wanganui, on Friday 7th February 2020 at 11.30am, to be followed by a private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 4, 2020