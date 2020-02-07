BURNELL,
James Arthur (Jim):
Of Levin. Regt No. LAC72099. Passed away on Tuesday 4 February 2020, aged 90 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Betty, for 61 years. Loved father and father-in-law of John and Linda, and Stephen. Much loved Grandad of Ryan and Shaun. Thanks to all Jim's friends and neighbours for their help and care during the past few years. A service for Jim will be held at Whenua Tapu Crematorium Chapel, Airlie Road, Pukerua Bay, on Monday 10 February at 2.00pm.
Published in Dominion Post from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020