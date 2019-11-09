BLAIR,

James (Jim) Douglas:

Of Waikanae and Cambridge, & Ontario (Canada). Passed away peacefully, with his wife at his side, in Auckland, on Sunday, 8 September 2019, shortly after his 70th birthday and 43rd wedding anniversary. Beloved husband of Lorna, and loving father of Hilary and her sons Caleb and Asher of Auckland (New Zealand), and Douglas (Alison) and their children Hamish and Imogen of Waterloo (Canada). His generosity and spirit for life will be warmly remembered by his many friends and relatives in both Canada and New Zealand. He was the dear brother of Annette Forrester (late Trevor), and Allan (Beverly). Jim was born in Wellington (New Zealand) and graduated from HVMTC and Victoria University. He met his Canadian wife in Alice Springs (Australia) and raised his family in Canada. He was a successful entrepreneur in private label food manufacturing which enabled him to enjoy many years of endless summers in both Canada and New Zealand. Many thanks to friends, relatives and caregivers for their kindness and support. Cremation has taken place. A memorial service to celebrate Jim's life was held in Canada on 5 October 2019. An informal gathering for friends and family in New Zealand will be held on 16 November 2019 at the Cedarwood Function Centre, Waikanae, beginning at 12.30pm.

Waikanae Funeral Home

Tel 04 2936844



