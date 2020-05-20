BERKETT,
James David (Jim):
Peacefully at Hutt Hospital on 16 May 2020, aged 89 years. Loved husband of Margaret (dec) and loved partner of Florence Smith. Father of Phillip & Lesley, David & Anne, Fraser & Christine and Alastair and Gabriel. Loved grandfather to his six grandchildren. A ceremony to celebrate Jim's life will be held on Monday 25 May at Cornwall Manor, cnr Knights Rd and Cornwall St, Lower Hutt, subject to Covid-19 requirements. Please email notice of intention to attend to [email protected] All messages to "the Berkett family", C/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt.
Published in Dominion Post from May 20 to May 23, 2020