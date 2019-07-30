BENTALL, James (Jim):
Died peacefully, aged 90, at home with his family around his bedside on Friday 12th July 2019. Dearly loved husband of Perdita, father & father-in-law of Hugh & Lynne, Eleanor & Daisy, Stephen & Denise and grandfather of Daniel & Heather, Amie, Rachael, Harry, Jack & Lily. Great-grandfather to Charlie. The family would like to express thanks for the amazing support from Mary Potter Hospice, the night nurses, district nurse service, the team from Nurse Maude and many friends. The funeral is to be held on Thursday 1st August at 1.30pm at St Michael's Church, Rangihiroa Street, Waikanae Beach. All welcome. Donations are invited for Wellington Free Ambulance.
