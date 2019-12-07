James BARTLETT

Death Notice

BARTLETT,
James Henry (Jim):
On Monday 2 December 2019, at Coastal Villas Hospital. Aged 77 years. Dearly loved husband of Janet. Loved father of Daniel & Kristy, Steven & Laura, and Michael & Natalie. Loved Grandfather of Liam, Dylan, Ethan, Regan, Nate, and Autumn. Janet and the family wish to thank Coastal Villas staff for their care of Jim. Also to Dr Brent Krivan for many years of care and support. A private family service has taken place.
