ARCHIBALD,
James Edward (Jim):
On 2 July 2019 peacefully at his home after a long illness, aged 83 years. Dearly loved husband for 60 years of Jeanette. Dearly loved Dad of Sue & Steve, Wal & Trish, Brett & Deb, Phil & Ange, and Rhys. Loved Poppa of Renee, Nicole, Ashley, Jaimee, Brooke, Nick, Samantha, and Madi, and pending Great-Poppa. Loved brother of Paul, Alison, and the late Janice, Bob, Ann, and Peter. A service to celebrate Jim's life will be held in The Upper Hutt Cossie Club, Logan Street, Upper Hutt, on Friday, 5 July 2019 at 1.00pm, followed by interment at Akatarawa Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post on July 3, 2019